Distinguished Scholar Presents On Population

John Bongaarts, a Dutch American Demographer and the vice president and Distinguished Scholar at the Population Council, was guest speaker during St. Johnsbury Rotary Club’s weekly meeting Nov. 18.
He spoke on the history of population growth and over population. Bongaarts joined the Population “Council in 1973, following a postdoctoral fellowship in population dynamics at Johns Hopkins University. His research on critical demographic challenges — such as population momentum, the determinants of fertility, the impact of family planning programs, population – environment relationships, and the demographic effects of the AIDS epidemic — assists policymakers in addressing these issues.
He has published more than 190 scientific articles and book chapters … He is a member of the Royal Dutch Academy of Sciences and the US National Academy of Sciences, and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.” For more information about Bongaarts, go to https://www.popcouncil.org/research/expert/john-bongaarts.
