Evernorth, RuralEdge Offer Tour, Open House At Burkeland Lane

W. BURKE — Evernorth and RuralEdge will be joined by community members, funders and local elected officials at an open house today, Dec. 16 from 3:30-5 p.m. to celebrate newly-renovated buildings and progress to a newly constructed building on Burkeland Lane.
Burkeland Lane (formerly known as West Burke Housing and Pilgrim Manor) is an affordable-housing property in the heart of West Burke. “The local rental market, like much of Vermont, has been affected by significant rent increases and the conversion of rental units into short-term rentals,” said RuralEdge’s Lisa Patlis. “These market realities make Burkeland Lane, which will remain permanently affordable, a critical community resource.”
Funding totaling $7.5 million from a mix of private and public sources was raised to cover total development costs. Community National Bank provided $2.6 million of Low Income Housing Tax Credit Equity, which is allocated by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency.
Community National Bank also provided $500,000 through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston’s Affordable Housing Program.
The Vermont Housing and Conservation Board contributed over $1.8 million, including $545,000 in HOME funds and over $453,000 from the National Housing Trust Fund.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program committed $1.75 million through its RD 515 Funds.
Vermont’s Community Development Program provided $350,000 through the Town of West Burke. Union Bank purchased $405,000 in state tax credits.
Energy incentives were provided by 3E Thermal, Efficiency Vermont and the Northeast Employment and Training Organization. The property is benefited by an existing rental subsidy contract for the original 15 units, and the Vermont State Housing Authority has committed eight new project-based vouchers to serve the new building.
