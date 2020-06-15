ST. JOHNSBURY — “The Fairbanks Museum is a place for neighbors and friends to get together,” says Adam Kane, executive director. “This amazing institution has been a cultural hub for over 100 years, and we’re eager to make the necessary changes that allow us to welcome visitors once again.”
The Museum plans to open its doors to visitors on July 1 for the first time since March 16, when its galleries went dark to halt the spread of COVID-19. While the grand hall was dark, many museum staff members worked reduced hours to continue delivering classes to schools and inspiration to online followers. Eye on the Sky weather forecasts moved seamlessly from being produced in the weather center at the Museum to make-shift recording studios in the homes of meteorologists Mark Breen, Lawrence Hayes and Chris Kurdek. A weekly live-stream broadcast with science educator Bobby Farlice-Rubio, in partnership with Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, addressed public health issues and fielded questions from callers.
“Everything had to happen right away,” says Kane. “There was no time to prepare or plan – our partnerships were in place, and the ways we worked together transformed overnight.” Fairbanks Museum educators delivered science content to area schools online and on Kingdom Access TV so students were able to keep up with curriculum requirements.
Starting July 1, the Museum will be open Wednesday through Sunday, and new safety measures will be in place to keep visitors safe and protect staff. A new entry will bring visitors into the classroom, where guests can wash their hands with plenty of distancing space. According to the recommended best practices, masks will be mandatory and plexi shield will be placed around the front desk. “We’re setting up online ticketing that allows us to set a maximum number of visitors in the galleries and track who visits,” says Anna Rubin, director of External Relations.
The Shippee Family Eye Care Butterfly House will dazzle guests with native species and flowering plants. New experiences that bring guests outside will be in place in the backyard and around the Fairbanks Museum campus. “We’re a museum of natural history with a long tradition as a cultural hub,” says Rubin. Outdoor tours and demonstrations will include architectural tours of the building and planetarium-like shows in the McGuire Center carport.
Visit fairbanksmuseum.org for ticketing information and to plan your visit.
