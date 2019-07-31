The Canaan Naturally Connected group is sponsoring a flea market in Fletcher park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. This is a very busy weekend in Canaan as it is the site of the annual softball tournament.
For more information and to sign up for vendor space, contact Katie Sawicki at 802-266-3324 or ksawickipc@gmail.com.
Canaan Naturally Connected (CNC) explores and leverages resources for community and economic development. It addresses Canaan’s five values: Youth Opportunities/Education, Community, Events, Outdoor Recreation, and Jobs and Businesses.
