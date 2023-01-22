BURKE MOUNTAIN — Partnering all-inclusive celebratory ease with a stunning Northeast Kingdom view makes for wedded bliss on the mountain.
Past couples testify to that in post-event reviews, and future couples are counting on it as the summertime wedding calendar fills up fast and weddings are already booked into 2025.
“Burke was the wedding of my dreams,” said a new spouse in an online review beneath a five-star rating.
Susan Scheibenpflug, director of sales at Burke Mountain Resort, said the mountainside resort with a spectacular view of Willoughby Gap is a popular place for couples to wed; it’s not unusual for the resort to hold three weddings over the course of a single summer weekend. The average number of weddings held per month at Burke Mountain in the summer is eight.
“The great part of our resort is everything is included,” she said. “Everything is in one spot; the guests come, they park their cars and there’s no need to leave.”
Warmer-months weddings are most popular at the mountain. Couples usually choose an outdoor marriage ceremony location further up the mountain from the resort overlooking the valley below and to the north where Mount Pisgah and Mount Hor frame the Willoughby Gap.
The resort offers indoor wedding space in its large two-story day lodge looking toward the Gap. The reception parties happen in the resort’s grand ballroom, which offers walls of windows on three sides - a feature guests appreciate, said Scheibenpflug. Spacious onsite hotel rooms are available for overnight guests.
She said the resort hosts weddings big and small. “We’ve done elopements and all the way up to the ballroom capacity (220 people).”
Resort staff work with the couples on the plans, and an onsite coordinator provides event support and guidance. The goal, said Scheibenpflug, is to make the Burke Mountain wedding experience as smooth and stress-free as possible.
For bride “Chelsea C,” the goal was met. “Working with them to plan and coordinate was extremely easy, helpful, and they were quickly responsive with any questions, requests, or feedback,” she wrote.
Vendors supporting the ceremony and celebration are guided by the coordinator. The resort helps the couple by offering a preferred list of local vendors. The coordination and preparation makes all the difference on wedding day, said Scheibenpflug. “Everything is here for (the couples) when they get here … they do not have to do anything once they’re here.”
Wedding guests who stay at the hotel can experience mountainside attractions at a discount. Taking advantage of that opportunity recently at a New Year’s Day wedding were guests who hit the slopes on skis.
Couples from the local area and those from further away book their weddings at Burke. Scheibenpflug said many come from the Boston area, and the resort is seeing a lot of couples from the Burlington area. It’s the beauty of the place that draws them, she said. “People love the views here.”
Costs vary based on the range of services couples choose, the wedding date and the number of people, but Scheibenpflug said the expense is “reasonable.”
“We have a package to fit any reasonable budget,” she said.
Scheibenpflug said weddings are being booked two years out, but there are still summertime weekend openings for this summer.
Consider Burke Mountain for a destination wedding by providing some basic details online at https://www.skiburke.com/visit-burke/groups/weddings/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.