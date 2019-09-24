Greensboro Library Recognizes Volunteers

The Board of Trustees of the Greensboro Free Library (GFL) held a Recognition Tea at the library to honor the many volunteers who make possible GFL service to the Greensboro community. Most volunteers serve on a weekly basis for several hours at a time at the circulation desk, answering questions and checking out books, films, and magazines.
Other volunteers assist visitors to access the internet on library computers. AARP volunteers assist many people at tax time with the preparation of their income taxes. Additional volunteers manage the on-going and annual book sales. Still more volunteers, with maintenance, technical, and construction skills, keep the computers running and enhance the library’s physical infrastructure.
Members of the Board of Trustees contribute still many more hours behind the scenes. Quite simply, the library could not function without the over 1,700 hours of annual services provided by its dedicated volunteers. They were presented with Greensboro Free Library tote bags and bookmarks as a token of the library’s appreciation. The bookmarks state: “The broadest, and maybe the most meaningful definition of volunteering: doing more than you have to because you want to, in a cause you consider good.”
