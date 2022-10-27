Harvest Insights Through Meditation Offered Nov. 25-27

BARNET — Karmê Chölíng, a Buddhist meditation center, will host a Thanksgiving retreat from Nov 25-27, with the option for attendees to arrive early on the 23rd to attend Thanksgiving dinner.
The retreat is for those who are searching for a quiet time this harvest season to digest all that has happened over the last year, and prepare for the winter with meditation and introspection among like-minded people.
The Thanksgiving retreat will be taught by Bill Brauer and Ella Reznikova, longtime Barnet residents. The retreat is a meditation intensive that is suitable for both new meditators and long-time practitioners.
“Structurally, there’s lots of sitting meditation, but it’s interspersed with tea and lunch breaks, walking meditation and yoga, so it’s not physically painful,” says Brauer. “It’s not a bootcamp. Even though we’re meditating a lot, the retreat is designed to be very accessible for all people.”
There are many people who don’t have strong connections with their own family, and so Thanksgiving can be a time of extreme loneliness for people who don’t have a place to go. “Karme Choling’s spiritual community acts as its own kind of family,” says Brauer, “and it’s natural for people to come to celebrate and practice together.”
“Holidays are connected to a time of intensity,” Reznikova agrees. “That’s why it’s an especially important and challenging time to slow down and connect with ourselves. A time to explore our own hearts and minds and to deepen our own sanity.” For this, the Thanksgiving retreat creates a quiet place in the holiday storm, a time set aside to reflect on it all.
The retreat, taught through the Shambhala lineage, focuses on helping participants to develop the habit of self-acceptance through meditation, which then begins to seep into their daily lives.
“When we learn to accept ourselves, it changes how we face the challenges that inevitably show up in our lives,” says Reznikova. “We learn to accept them as they come, and not to get hung up on judging ourselves. By learning to accept ourselves, it in turn teaches us how to accept others. That’s the beginning of Enlightened Society.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.