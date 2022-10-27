Harvest Insights Through Meditation Offered Nov. 25-27
KCL's famous 'dharma door', painted by artist Jack Niland. 2019

BARNET — Karmê Chölíng, a Buddhist meditation center, will host a Thanksgiving retreat from Nov 25-27, with the option for attendees to arrive early on the 23rd to attend Thanksgiving dinner.

