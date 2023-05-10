HAVERHILL, N.H. — The Board of Trustees of the Haverhill Library Association has named Betty Johnson Gray as the posthumous recipient of the library’s Vesta Smith Award for Exemplary Volunteer Service.
The HLA instituted the Vesta Smith Award in 2020, when she retired from the board after more than 30 years. The award recognizes the essential role of volunteers in Haverhill, especially long-term service sustaining local institutions.
Area residents are invited to a reception at Alumni Hall on Saturday, May 13 from 3-5 p.m. for a celebration of Gray’s contributions to the library, Court Street Arts, Haverhill Historical Society, Haverhill Garden Club, First Congregational Church, and Haverhill Corner Precinct.
She lived in Haverhill Corner for 40 years at Bliss Tavern. “She was an important community leader, serving on local boards, and supporting community projects and organizations. We welcome all who knew Betty and appreciated her contributions to our community,” said association president Joe Kirkpatrick. “We are pleased that Betty’s three children plan to be here for the presentation and greet their many good friends from this area.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.