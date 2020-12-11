PITTSBURG, N.H. — Mary J. Dunn has been through a tough time over the last few years, but as a native of the New Hampshire North Country, “she has a strong, independent spirit that can overcome anything life throws at her.”
That’s what USDA Rural Development said about her, and about the effort that enabled her to move back into her home after three years.
Dunn was in California when she had to undergo emergency neck surgery, which prevented her from returning home. The next year, a physical injury kept her on the West Coast.
That’s when Covid-19 hit.
Finally, after more than 1,000 days away, she returned home to Pittsburg in the fall. However, there was a big issue confronting her: because of her injury, she was unable to lift and haul the wood necessary to heat the house. That’s when she called USDA Rural Development and found housing specialist Janice Le Blanc – “the best thing since sliced bread,” Dunn said. Knowing that winter was on its way, Le Blanc helped Dunn complete a USDA 504 Home Repair application, then fast-tracked it for closing.
The Single Family Housing Repair Loan & Grant program provides funding for seniors to remove hazards in their house. “For folks like Mary, who live in the woods of the frozen north, it can literally be a lifesaver!” stated Kevin R. Lambert, USDA Vermont/NH public affairs person. “Janice also went above and beyond by helping Mary organize a team to upgrade her heating system, including an electrician, propane installer, plumber and HVAC contractor.”
Rounding out the quick-acting crew were Dunn’s grandson and four of his friends to dig the trench for the propane tank. Now Mary J. Dunn is back where she belongs, “happy, toasty and warm thanks to big-hearted contractors and everyday hometown heroes who joined together to help a neighbor, just in time for winter,” Lambert said.
