In Celebration Of World Polio Day, ‘Breathe’ To Be Shown At Catamount Arts, Oct. 27

To celebrate World Polio Day, the special movie showing of “Breathe” will be held at Catamount Arts at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. This movie is an inspiring story about a man confined to bed and given just months to live after his polio diagnosis; only to overcome many challenges with the help of his family and the inventor, Teddy Hall.
The cost will be by donation. The event will benefit the Rotary Foundation PolioPlus Initiative, with a two-to-one match from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. For every $1 raised, you will be effectively raising $3!
Poliomyelitis, or polio, is a paralyzing and potentially fatal disease that still threatens children in some parts of the world. Poliovirus invades the nervous system and can cause total paralysis in hours. It can strike people of any age but mainly affects children under five. Polio can be prevented by vaccines, but it is not curable. Unlike most diseases, polio can be eradicated.
Rotary And PolioPlus
For more than 30 years, Rotary and its partners have driven the effort to eradicate polio worldwide. The PolioPlus program was the first initiative to tackle global polio eradication by vaccinating children on a massive scale. As a core partner in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, Rotary focuses on advocacy, fundraising, volunteer recruitment, and awareness-building.
Rotary members have contributed $1.9 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries from this paralyzing disease. Rotary’s advocacy efforts have played a role in decisions by governments to contribute more than $8 billion to the effort.
Polio Today
With the help of Rotary and its partners, polio cases have been reduced by 99.9 percent, from 350,000 cases in 125 countries in 1988 to just 33 cases caused by the wild virus in 2018. Only two countries continue to report cases of wild poliovirus: Afghanistan and Pakistan. The infrastructure that has been built to end polio is also being used to treat and prevent other diseases and create lasting impact in other areas of public health.
Rotary and partners have made tremendous progress against polio, but eliminating all cases is going to take even more progress and perseverance. Afghanistan and Pakistan face unique challenges, including political insecurity, highly mobile populations, difficult terrain, and, in some instances, logistical barriers. With sufficient resources, the commitment of national governments, and innovations that improve access to remote areas, we are optimistic that we can eliminate polio.
Rotary has committed to raising $50 million per year for polio eradication. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match that 2-to-1, for a total commitment of $150 million each year. These funds provide much-needed operational support, medical workers, laboratory equipment, and educational materials. Governments, corporations, and private donors all play a crucial role in funding.
Rotary in Action
More than 1 million Rotary members have donated their time and money to eradicate polio, and every year, hundreds of member’s work with health workers to vaccinate children in countries affected by polio. Rotary members work with UNICEF and other partners to prepare and distribute informational materials for people in areas that are isolated by conflict, geography, or poverty. They also mobilize to recruit fellow volunteers, assist in transporting the vaccine, and provide other logistical support.
