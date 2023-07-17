GROVETON, N.H. — The Groveton Fish & Game Club is partnering with the Coös 4-H Sharpshooters to offer an introductory workshop this Saturday, July 22 from 9-11 a.m. at the Groveton Fish & Game Club on Lost Nation Road.
“Are you interested in learning how to safely shoot, but don’t where to start? Maybe you’re simply curious about shooting and want to give it a try? Well, you’re in luck,” club president Larry Barker says about the July 22 event.
Free and open to all youth ages eight and older, adults are invited to participate as well. Participants will have a chance to fire .22 rifles after receiving an introduction and safety orientation. The course will be taught by 4-H teens and certified adult volunteer instructors. The 4-H Shooting Sports Program is a component of UNH Cooperative Extension, and part of the National 4-H Shooting Sports program. It includes screening, training, and certification requirements for all instructors.
No pre-registration is required, and ammunition and firearms will be supplied. Eye and ear protection will be required for everyone. You can bring your own if you like, or it will be supplied. All participants will be required to complete a waiver to participate, and youth under age 18 will need a parent signature.
The club is offering an introduction to shotgun shooting on August 26. For more about these programs, call Barker (603-631-0369). “We hope that you’ll join us on July 22 for a safe and fun introduction to the shooting sports,” he added.
