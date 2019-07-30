Joshua House Inc. announced a new board of directors, Tim Daley, president, Brenda Lowther, vice president, Sunny Naughton, secretary, Steve Mengel, treasurer, Pastor James Merriam and Pastor Mike Haddad, board members.
Founded in 1996 by Casey Boyle-Eldridge, in Irasburg, Joshua House Inc., has helped hundreds of people, in and around the Northeast Kingdom through gifts of assistance; acquired from various individual donors, non-governmental sources, and religious charities. Joshua House is neither a physical house nor location, but an organization of support. In a recent letter Boyle-Eldridge and former board members Bev Johnson and Del Eldridge wrote:
“It all began with a ride to a medical appointment. Then it became community dinners with folks who had no one else to spend time with, for social gatherings. This increased to providing some food and more rides to appointments. Soon we learned that some folks needed a little help with an electric bill, or gas for their car.
We have found that the need is ever increasing. We have been able to help quite a few families become settled in sustainable housing by providing the extra dollars needed of security and a month’s rent. Our goal is always to prevent homelessness. We help to get folks housed, or we help prevent evictions due to economic circumstances.”
It’s been 23 years and the helping continues with the new board paying $1,300 for a family of five to relocate when their building was sold; $190 to help lodge a man for week in a camping area; and matching $100 with the Salvation Army to provide housing for three days for a woman in need.
There will be a fundraising dinner Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.