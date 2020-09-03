BARNET — 2020 marks Karmê Chöling Meditation Retreat Center’s 50th year as a cultural landmark and home of Buddhist teachings in the Northeast Kingdom. The milestone will be honored with a six-day, online “Coming Home” festival from Sept. 17-22.
The festival will feature a 24-hour global meditation marathon and a menu of arts, meditation practices and commemorative events. All online events are open to the public, and a few on-site, outdoor events will be open to local Vermonters by reservation.
Schedule Highlights
Note: All events will be held via Zoom.
All weekend: Breakout practice sessions, video viewings and small group gatherings.
• Sept. 17: Evening Practice and Dinner, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Sept 18: “Absurdly Formal Online Birthday Party,” 6:30 p.m.
• Sept 19-20: 24-hour Global Nyinthun (marathon meditation session) with affiliated meditators from around the world.
• Sept. 22: Practice and Online Brunch, 10 a.m.
