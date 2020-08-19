Nearly two dozen journals are part of a new on-line exhibit documenting the experiences of Northeast Kingdom residents during the current pandemic. The Kingdom COVID Chronicles project features a collection of sketchbooks maintained by community members in the early weeks of Gov. Scott’s Stay Home, Stay Safe initiative. Completed sketchbooks can be viewed online at www.catamountarts.org.
This spring, Catamount Arts invited individuals and families of all ages to respond to three weekly prompts over the course of one month, contributing to a collective community history of COVID-19. Contributors described, via graphics, collages, poetry, and the written word, a variety of quarantine experiences at once familiar and very personal.
Seen together, the sketchbooks are an absorbing and immersive time capsule, capturing the early harbingers — work furloughs, school closures, disinfectant shortages — of a crisis we are very much still navigating.
