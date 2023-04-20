LANCASTER, N.H. — Christ United Methodist Church has received an $8,000 grant to help with the needs of the Lancaster Community Cupboard (LCC), housed at the church.
The grant came from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and was made possible by the Anna B. Stearns Fund. It will help the church continue to serve nutritional needs and provide some personal-care products to those in need in the greater Lancaster area, including Groveton, Whitefield, Jefferson, Dalton, in New Hampshire, and Lunenburg, Gilman, and Guildhall in Vermont.
Lancaster Community Cupboard was started in 1989 by Rev. Rick Boyden and wife Sharon. It was managed by Myra Emerson of Lancaster for many years. Currently, it is being directed by Donna Woods. “This grant will help with the payment of operating costs connected with keeping many freezers and refrigerators going, along with keeping storage areas and reception area heated as fuel and electric costs continue to be high,” Woods stated.
New Hampshire Charitable Foundation is New Hampshire’s statewide community foundation, founded in 1962 by and for the people of New Hampshire.
