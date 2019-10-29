Lancaster resident Jean Oleson was recently honored with the 2019 Community Builder Award by North Star Lodge No. 8, Free & Accepted Masons.
Jean served Lancaster as Town Clerk for 33 years, retiring in 2017.
She served as part of the White Mountains Regional High School Booster Club off & on for over 30 years while some of her 3 children & 6 grandchildren participated in sports. She also acted as team bookkeeper & a league officer for youth baseball at the Colonel Town Recreation program.
Jean has served for over 20 years as volunteer coordinator of Project Homebound, which brings Thanksgiving food for meals to those in need in Lancaster & surrounding towns.
She currently organizes & coordinates fundraising for the Brooke Ramsdell Memorial Scholarship Fund and is an active participant in the backpack food program for children run by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
For her leadership in these services and others, she received the 2019 Community Builder award.
It is the custom of North Star Lodge in Lancaster each year to select an outstanding resident or organization for recognition for having contributed to the improvement of the best things in our community. In keeping with the architectural allegories on which Freemasonry is based, we call this recognition the Community Builder Award.
Lancaster’s North Star Lodge No.8 was founded in 1797 and is the local lodge of the world’s oldest fraternal organization, the Free & Accepted Masons.
