League Of Women Voters Programs Planned To Explain Ranked Choice Voting

The League of Women Voters of Vermont (LWVVT) is sponsoring two free virtual programs on ranked choice voting (RCV) on Monday, April 17 at 7 p.m. repeating Tuesday, April 18 at 3:30 p.m. Advance registration is required to receive a mock ballot.
The Legislature is considering a bill to establish ranked choice voting for federal elections in Vermont. If passed, S.32 will have Vermont citizens use ranked choice voting in the 2028 presidential primary elections. Burlington is the only city to implement ranked choice voting for city council elections.
What is ranked choice voting? Will Vermonters be better off using ranked choice voting in elections?
In keeping with its mission to empower voters, Dr. Betty Keller, member of LWVVT, will present information about ranked choice voting to familiarize Vermonters with this new electoral reform system that allows people to vote for multiple candidates, in order of preference. The program will be educational, providing time for discussion and questions.
Both presentations will cover: How does Ranked Choice Voting work? Why RCV for Presidential Primaries? And, what is in S.32, the current Vermont bill on RCV?
The presentations are timely since S.32 permits cities and towns to adopt ranked choice voting for local elections, should they choose, as soon as 2024 Town Meeting Day. The bill also creates a study committee to consider implementation of RCV for statewide elections as early as 2026.
The League of Women Voters of Vermont is an advocate for ranked choice voting in Vermont and is conducting a public education program to familiarize voters with this voting system and reinforce voter confidence. Contact LWVVT with questions at league@lwvofvt.org.
