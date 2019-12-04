The library is helping Santa and the Lisbon Lions get books to local children. If you would like to help too, purchase a new, special book for any aged child, and drop it off at the library. There is also a drop off box at Woodsville Guaranty, Lisbon branch. Please leave the books unwrapped. We will be accepting donations up to December 19th. Thank you to everyone who has already donated.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.