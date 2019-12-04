The library is helping Santa and the Lisbon Lions get books to local children. If you would like to help too, purchase a new, special book for any aged child, and drop it off at the library. There is also a drop off box at Woodsville Guaranty, Lisbon branch. Please leave the books unwrapped. We will be accepting donations up to December 19th. Thank you to everyone who has already donated.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Latest News
- Lake Region Union’s Tia Martinez: The Record’s 2019 Girls Golfer of the Year
- Muslim man sues union, Boston College over mandatory dues
- Man charged in assault, accused of yelling anti-gay slurs
- Vermont city council president will not seek re-election
- Amtrak service suspended from New York to Boston, New Haven
- Connecticut hospitals, governor reach legal settlement deal
- Company executive charged for cannon shot that hurt referee
- Local skiing: Donations to LOC memorialize McCormack
- Attorney for man accused of murder withdraws from case
- Member of food stamp fraud ring sentenced to three years
- H.S. hoops: SJA hosting benefit scrimmages Saturday
- Friday’s local sports schedule
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.