LISBON, N.H. — The Lisbon Lions Club is once again showing its appreciation to local senior citizens by sponsoring the 18th Annual Spring Senior Dinner, free for all senior citizens living in Lisbon, Lyman and Landaff, on Saturday, April 23. The meal will include ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables, applesauce, roll and dessert.
Due to continuing Coronavirus concerns, this year’s dinners will be offered as home deliveries only. “When you call to order, please provide an outdoor location where we may leave your meal to avoid close contact,” said club member Donna Clark. Meals will be delivered as close to noon as possible, she added.
To order a dinner to be delivered to your home, call Donna and Phil Clark at 603-838-5043 by April 19.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.