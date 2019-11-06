The Lisbon Lions Club is once again showing their appreciation to local senior citizens by sponsoring the 22nd Annual Senior Holiday Dinner, free for all senior citizens living in Lisbon, Lyman and Landaff, on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Lisbon Regional School cafeteria at noon. The dinner menu will include roast turkey with stuffing, gravy, mashed potato, vegetables, cranberry sauce, rolls and butter, and a variety of home baked pies.
Celebrate the holidays a little early, enjoy great food and visit with friends and neighbors. Home deliveries are available again this year for those unable to attend the dinner at the school. Transportation assistance is available.
To make reservations to eat at school, to request a dinner delivered to your home, or to request assistance with transportation to the school, call Donna & Phil Clark at 838-5043 by Nov. 14.
