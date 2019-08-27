Littleton High School Class Celebrates 50-Year Reunion

The Littleton Class of 1969 held their 50th reunion in June. The event included a dinner at Chef Joe’s in Franconia and a Sunday brunch in Bethlehem. The class also donated funds to the Episcopal Church Soup/Food Pantry in the name of the 1969 LHS graduating class.
