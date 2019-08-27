Littleton High School Class Celebrates 50-Year Reunion

The Littleton Class of 1969 held their 50th reunion on June 25th and 26th this summer. The event included a dinner at Chef Joe's in Franconia and a Sunday brunch in Bethlehem. The class also donated funds to the Episcopal Church Soup/Food Pantry in the name of the 1969 LHS graduating class. (Courtesy Photo)

The Littleton Class of 1969 held their 50th reunion in June. The event included a dinner at Chef Joe’s in Franconia and a Sunday brunch in Bethlehem. The class also donated funds to the Episcopal Church Soup/Food Pantry in the name of the 1969 LHS graduating class.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.