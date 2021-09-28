LITTLETON, NH — The Littleton Area Historical Society has will hold the 14th annual Cemetery Walk on Sunday, Oct. 10 at the Glenwood Cemetery on West Main Street in Littleton, at 3 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Several Glenwood Cemetery residents will regale visitors with stories about their lives and the Littleton of past years. One of the storytellers will be Allian Barrett, insurance man, town clerk and selectman. Hear from him what he discovered as a child in 1867.
Another denizen of the Glenwood Cemetery to entertain visitors will be Peter Paddleford, the master bridge builder who’s famous Paddleford Truss has been used on countless covered bridges throughout New England.
The Littleton Area Historical Society urges everyone to come on Oct. 10 to The Glenwood Cemetery to hear and see these two men and several others for “spirited” accounts of Littleton’s past. Refreshments will be available. Admission to this event is by donation.
Keep in mind that the Museum is located in the lower level of the Littleton Opera House, 2 Union St. and admission is free. It is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information about the museum or the event, call (603) 444-6435 (Museum) or (603) 444-6052 (curator, Dick Alberini). Also, be aware of our upcoming event on Oct. 9 of Haunted Littleton. This will take place on the lawn of the Littleton Library at 7 p.m. Bring a chair or a blanket. Dress warmly. Check us on Facebook and our web site: littletonnhmuseum.com for more information.
