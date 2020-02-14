LITTLETON, NH — The Littleton Area Historical Society will sponsor Clare Brown, a founder of the Bethlehem Heritage Society, on Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Tower Room of the Littleton Opera House. Brown will present a slide show and talk on Bethlehem’s Grand Hotel Era.
The Hotel Era came into being just after the Civil War with the impact of the growth of railroads transporting tourists to breathe and taste the mountain air of northern New Hampshire. The discussion will also focus on the strong influence of Jewish and Cuban culture on Bethlehem. The talk will allow the audience a glimpse of the vintage Bethlehem buildings that still remain from the Hotel Era.
Brown has lived in Bethlehem most of her life. She graduated from the Concord (N.H.) School of Nursing, and was a school nurse at Profile High School for 22 years. She retired in 2002, and worked at the Rocks Christmas Tree Farm for 13 years.
Admission to the program is free. Donations are accepted. The Littleton Area Historical Society encourages the public to take advantage of the opportunity to see and hear Clare Brown’s unique historical perspective on a once vital time in our past.
The Historical Museum is open on Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. It is located on the lower lever of the Opera House and admission is free. It is totally accessible. Admission is free but donations are accepted. Follow us on Facebook or visit our web site littletonnhmuseum.com for scheduled programming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.