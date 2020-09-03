Littleton Lions Club Postpones Annual Auto Show Fundraiser

The 39th annual Littleton Lions Club Antique and Classic Automobiles and Fall Foliage Meet scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27 is postponed a precaution due to COVID-19 pandemic. At its August meeting, the Littleton Lions Board of Directors made the difficult decision to accept the recommendation of this year’s Show Chair Doug Cross to reschedule the event for Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 for the safety of all participants and spectators.
It is hoped at that time, COVID-19’s spread will be arrested. The two-day event has drawn over 200 classic and antique cars from all over new England and beyond to Littleton to participate in a classic downtown parade and fun-filled fall foliage tour on the first day. The second day features, classic fair food and pancake breakfast, show and spectator viewing, judging in 17 classes by show registrants and spectators.
The day culminates with awarding of trophies in each class: Oldest Car, Oldest Truck, Peoples’ Choice and King Lion’s Awards. The show is a must, end-of-car show season event, for many New England Car Show enthusiasts with repeat attendees booking their weekend accommodations in advance from one year to the next.
As the largest fundraiser for the Littleton Lions, it supports many local projects and charitable contributions made by the club, including the Keri Jo Kingsland, Robert Bowker and Philip Cross scholarship program which awards $1000 scholarships to graduating Littleton High School seniors each year at Class Night.
Scholarship Chair Dan Stearns states the scholarships awarded and payable this year and next year are not in financial jeopardy, due to the extraordinary support of the Littleton Lions by our loyal sponsors and community over the years.
The Littleton Lions Club normally meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Littleton Diner. Lions clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the Littleton Lions Club, contact Dan at 444-3372 or any Littleton Lion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.