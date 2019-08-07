Littleton Public Library Hosts ‘The Jitney Years at the Mt. Washington Railway’

The Littleton Public Library will host Tim Lewis and his talk, “The Jitney Years at the Mt. Washington Railway” today at 6:30 p.m.
As the Mt. Washington Cog Railway celebrates its 150th anniversary, “Cog kid” and journalism professor Tim Lewis recalls its pre-centennial operation and the characters who ran the world’s first mountain climbing railroad during the Jitney Years of 1950-1967. A “how to” and a “who’s who” from the Teague era of steam train operations on the Northeast’s highest peak, the illustrated talk will have an emphasis on Cog employees who came from the Littleton area. He will outline how Littleton was part of the railway’s long history.
Lewis is seeking help compiling the first comprehensive roster of those who worked at the Mountain and their stories as part of his year-long sabbatical from Northern Vermont University - Lyndon.
The project started in 1962 while Norman “Jitney” Lewis was working at the mountain. Jitney and his son, Tim Lewis, spent the last two years of his life finishing the Operating Manual/Memoir. But Jitney Jr. — a former statehouse correspondent decided it was time to track down the names and stories of those who worked at the Cog, and appear in the background of the many photos of the historic tourist attraction. Over 2,000 former employees have been identified thus far. And Lewis, who spent his first 14 summers growing up at the Cog, needs your help finding more of his lost “mountain relatives.”
This event is free and open to the public and will be held in the McLure Program Room of the library.
