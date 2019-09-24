Local 4-H’ers Perform At the Big E

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The New England Center at the “Big E” was buzzing with activity on Sept. 15-16 as Vermont 4-H’ers took center stage to entertain fairgoers.
Thirty-eight talented University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H club members were selected to share what they’ve learned in 4-H through action exhibits, stage presentations, a team demonstration, illustrated talk, fashion revue and smart shoppers at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The 4-H’ers also marched in the daily parade on Sept. 15.
Representing Vermont were:
ACTION EXHIBITS: How to Make Chicken Treats, Caspian Critters, Greensboro (Ryder Curavoo, Berlin; Emma Rowell, Natalie and Warren Hill, all from Greensboro); Lava Lamps, Eden Eagles, Eden (Emma Durand, Jenna Limlaw, Lillian Pastina, Justyse Perron, Hunter Thompson, all from Eden); Slyme Time, Leprechauns 4-H Club, Johnson (Jamien Lupien, Johnson; Luke and Ruth Vincelette, Lowell)
DEMONSTRATION (TEAM): Katey Stone and Jasmine Mooney, both from St. Johnsbury (Free Falling: Horse Diving)
STAGE PRESENTATIONS: Kassie Merriam, Eden Mills, and Isabella Sargent, Eden (gymnastics routine); Isabella Sargent, Eden (hip-hop dance).
In addition, Julia Desroches, Newport, and Laura Mount, Westfield, were selected to be stewards for 4-H dog show at Eastern States. Both are active in the dog project as members of the Underdogs 4-H Club in Newport.
To learn more about the UVM Extension 4-H program, call the State 4-H Office at (802) 651-8343 or (800) 571-0668 (toll-free in Vermont).
