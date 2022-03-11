Local 4-H Members Ace Dairy Quiz Bowl

E. HARDWICK — At the annual Northeast 4-H Region Dairy Quiz Bowl on March 5, 36 4-H members from area clubs had a chance to match wits with other 4-H’ers on everything dairy from what cows eat to bovine health, cattle breeds and milk production.
The competition was held at Touch of Grace Church in East Hardwick. It consisted of two parts, a written exam and buzzer rounds where the first to respond with the correct answer earned points. Scores from both contests were combined to determine final rankings in each age group.
The results were as follows:
8-9-year-olds: Leah Whittemore, Orleans (first), Katelyn Sibley (second), Patrick Paquet (third) and Ella Purchase (fourth), all from East Montpelier Also participating: Eli Lidback, Westmore; Deegan Michaud, Greensboro; Liam Nadeau, Derby.
10-11-year-olds: Dawson Michaud, East Hardwick (first); Talon Michaud, Greensboro (second); Carys Wood (third) and Emmeline Paquet (fourth), both from East Montpelier. Also participating: Abel Brown, Sutton; Reegan Kelley, Derby; Hadley Michaud, East Hardwick; Trevor Smith, Hardwick.
12-13-year-olds: Grace Patenaude, Derby (first); Anna Whittemore, Orleans (second); Eva Bury (third) and Olivia Houghton (fourth), both from Derby. Also participating: Natalie Hill, Greensboro; Holden Marcelino, Johnson; Steven Werner, East Hardwick.
14 and older: Livi Russo, Lunenburg (first); Haley Michaud, East Hardwick (second); Sadie Ellner, Morristown (third); Morgan Michaud, East Hardwick (fourth). Also participating: Warren Hill, Natalie Michaud and Emma Rowell, all from Greensboro; Aubrey Maley, Irasburg; Maddie Perry, East Montpelier; Maia Young, Glover.
Four 4-H Cloverbuds, ages 5-7, participated in the buzzer rounds, answering age-appropriate dairy questions. The competition was for fun with no points recorded. Instead of the written test, they worked on a dairy activity booklet that included a word search, dairy breed and dairy terminology matches and a maze.
Receiving rainbow participation ribbons were Hayleigh Atwood, Craftsbury; Jasper Paquet and Scarlett Perry, both from East Montpelier; and Ella Whittemore, Orleans.
Helping with setup and teardown were Warren and Natalie Hill, Greensboro, and Livi Russo, Lunenburg.
Several adult volunteers also assisted at the event. Moderators were Leslie Michaud, East Hardwick; Clara Nadeau, Holland; and Mercedes Werner, Hardwick. Heather Lumsden, Greensboro; Amy Nadeau, Derby; and Jess Newland, Sutton; served as scorekeepers while Emily Michaud, Greensboro, and Hilary Paquet, East Montpelier, scored the written tests and tabulated overall results.
For information on the Vermont 4-H dairy program in the Northeast region, contact Lindy Birch at melinda.birch@uvm.edu.
