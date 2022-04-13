Four local girls are among the winners in the 10- and 11-year-old age group at the April 2 State 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl held Saturday, April 2, 2022. Pictured in front, from left, are Ivy Lea-Simons, Shelburne; Natalie Chevalier, Highgate; Chloe LaMarche, Starksboro; Payton Cochran, Peacham; and Kloe White, Wells River. Back row: Addison Erickson, Florence; Katie Comerford-Joyce, Burlington; Jenesy Zwart, Danville; Lyla Jones, Whitehall, New York; and Brooklyn Miller-Bovat, Craftsbury. (Contributed Photo by Wendy Sorrell)
Tiegan Perry, of Danville, back row, far right, is one of the top 10 finishers in the senior division at the State 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl, held Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Burlington. (Contributed Photo by Wendy Sorrell)
Four local girls are among the winners in the 10- and 11-year-old age group at the April 2 State 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl held Saturday, April 2, 2022. Pictured in front, from left, are Ivy Lea-Simons, Shelburne; Natalie Chevalier, Highgate; Chloe LaMarche, Starksboro; Payton Cochran, Peacham; and Kloe White, Wells River. Back row: Addison Erickson, Florence; Katie Comerford-Joyce, Burlington; Jenesy Zwart, Danville; Lyla Jones, Whitehall, New York; and Brooklyn Miller-Bovat, Craftsbury. (Contributed Photo by Wendy Sorrell)
Tiegan Perry, of Danville, back row, far right, is one of the top 10 finishers in the senior division at the State 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl, held Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Burlington. (Contributed Photo by Wendy Sorrell)
BURLINGTON — Local 4-H competitors performed well in the State 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl, the first statewide 4-H horse event of the year, in Burlington recently.
Sixty 4-H’ers from clubs in six counties took part in the event at the University of Vermont (UVM) campus. Rosette ribbons were awarded to the top 10 finishers in each age group, based on scores from several buzzer rounds of oral questions covering a wide range of equine topics.
In the 10-to-11 age division Payton Cochran, Peacham earned fourth place. Kloe White, Wells River took fifth. Jenesy Zwart, Danville finished 8th, and Brooklyn Miller-Bovat, Craftsbury, came in 10th.
Among the 14-to-18-year-olds, Tiegan Perry, Danville, finished 10th.
The quiz bowl was sponsored by UVM Extension 4-H and Chittenden County 4-H.
To learn more about the Vermont 4-H horse program and events, contact Wendy Sorrell at wendy.sorrell@uvm.edu.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.