BURLINGTON — Local 4-H competitors performed well in the State 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl, the first statewide 4-H horse event of the year, in Burlington recently.

Sixty 4-H’ers from clubs in six counties took part in the event at the University of Vermont (UVM) campus. Rosette ribbons were awarded to the top 10 finishers in each age group, based on scores from several buzzer rounds of oral questions covering a wide range of equine topics.

In the 10-to-11 age division Payton Cochran, Peacham earned fourth place. Kloe White, Wells River took fifth. Jenesy Zwart, Danville finished 8th, and Brooklyn Miller-Bovat, Craftsbury, came in 10th.

Among the 14-to-18-year-olds, Tiegan Perry, Danville, finished 10th.

The quiz bowl was sponsored by UVM Extension 4-H and Chittenden County 4-H.

To learn more about the Vermont 4-H horse program and events, contact Wendy Sorrell at wendy.sorrell@uvm.edu.

