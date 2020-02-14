Local Youth Participate In 4H Sheep & Poultry Event

SOUTH BURLINGTON — Vermont 4-H’ers with an interest in sheep or poultry had the chance to learn more at the 4-H Fantastic Flocks Activities and Potluck, Feb. 8.
The afternoon gathering took place at the University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H Office in South Burlington. Chittenden County 4-H sponsored the event, which included a quiz bowl-style review and a skill-a-thon for hands-on learning about biosecurity, predators, body parts, zoonotic diseases and related topics.
The 4-H’ers learned about the life cycle of a chicken and how to do needle felting to make catnip balls to be donated to Homeward Bound, the Addison County Humane Society shelter in Middlebury. In addition, they were asked to prepare and bring a savory dish using either eggs or sheep’s milk cheese for the potluck supper.
Representing the Northeast Kingdom at the event were the Caledonia Critters (Amos Dedam, Groton; Ari Moragues, Barnet) and the Kingdom Critters (Howie, Max and Nora Demaine, West Glover).
For more information about the Vermont 4-H poultry and sheep programs and clubs, contact the UVM Extension State 4-H Office at 802-651-8343 or 800-571-0668 (Vermont calls only).
