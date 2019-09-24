A number of local employees were recently honored by NFI North for their exceptional contributions.
Superhero Award
Thaddeus Whithed was given the Superhero Award for helping other programs in need by offering an extra hand. Individuals who receive this award have a strong persona and are skilled at assessing a situation and responding effectively on a moment’s notice. They exude confidence and give a sense of comfort and safety with their presence.
Thad Whithed joined NFI North as a Direct Care worker at NFI North’s Transitional Housing (THS) program in Bethlehem, NH in July 2005. This program offers a level of housing and provides networking opportunities to connect participants to other community resources and opportunities. The services offered are designed to be responsive to the unique needs of the individual and to effectively engage natural and community services support systems so that community integration is wholly obtainable.
“Thad has demonstrated what a true team player means,” said Paul Dann, Ph.D., Executive Director of NFI North. “He has continued to work his regular night shift schedule as well as come in early to help with shifts or other needs of the program. He has a great sense of humor and always appears calm and collected when challenges arrive, which helps put participants and staff at ease. Not only does Thad make the Bethlehem program his priority, but he also goes above and beyond on any day he is free to help out other programs when they are in need. Thad by all descriptions is a superhero.”
Shining Star
Molly McLean was awarded the Shining Star Award for consistently shining in all the work she does. The award is given to a person who serves as a beacon of light and hope for the team.
Molly has worked for NFI North at the Transitional Housing program in Bethlehem since June 2017. Prior to working for NFI, she worked as an LNA and ER Technician for 5 years. She found passion in providing care for people of all ages and realized she wanted to continue helping people in a different way. She joined NFI as a direct care counselor and the experience this job has blessed her with has rekindled her passion, which has directed her back to school to further her education in social services.
“Molly is an excellent supervisor who is always helpful to staff and program participants,” said Dann. “She puts a tremendous amount of energy into her job, whether it be doing cleaning chores alongside participants, helping participants with resumes, working on schedules, writing explicitly detailed participants updates or mowing the lawn. Everyone knows that when Molly is on duty stuff gets done. Her hard work and attentiveness create a calm, clean, and safe environment that is well noticed by participants and staff.”
Courage to Grow
Pamela Allard was given the Courage to Grow Award for tremendous growth. Individuals selected to receive this award may have overcome the odds and are becoming a success in their work.
Pam Allard joined NFI North as a Direct Care worker at NFI North’s Transitional Housing (THS) program in October 2016. This program offers a level of housing and provides networking opportunities to connect participants to other community resources and opportunities. The services offered are designed to be responsive to the unique needs of the individual and to effectively engage natural and community services support systems so that community integration is wholly obtainable.
“Pam is always looking for room to improve and to grow,” said Dann. “She has persevered with using her voice and is always brainstorming for something new. She is fast to help others and implement herself as part of the solution. Pam has utilized the team to help her grow as an individual and she is a great asset to the team we have a THS Bethlehem.”
Remarkable Role Model
Keri Riley-Pickford was presented the Remarkable Role Model Award. The award is given to an individual who never stops modeling the mission of their program and the agency.
Keri Riley-Pickford has worked for NFI North as the Program Director at the Transitional Housing program since October 2017. This program offers a level of housing and provides networking opportunities to connect participants to other community resources and opportunities. The services offered are designed to be responsive to the unique needs of the individual and to effectively engage natural and community services support systems so that community integration is wholly obtainable.
“When times are tough in residential care, pessimism and fatigue can sometimes creep in,” Dann said. “Keri’s infectious positivity and focus on participant growth and well-being, serve to keep the team focused on what’s important. Keri jumps in on all aspects of residential care with the same positive, participant focused approach. She keeps everyone’s eyes on the ball, and she is a great role model for not only her program but the entire agency.”
NFI North, Inc. is a multi-service agency that provides programming, consultation, and individualized support services to children, youth, families, adults, and seniors in a variety of settings.
