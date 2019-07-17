Locals Part Of National 4H Shooting Team

Under sunny, and sometimes stormy, skies seven Vermont 4-H club members recently participated in the 2019 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska.
This highly competitive event involved 660 4-H youths, ages 14-18, from 36 states, who competed on teams in one of nine disciplines: 22 smallbore pistol, .22 smallbore rifle, compound archery, recurve archery, air rifle, air pistol, shotgun, muzzleloading and hunting skills. Vermont sent both a .22 smallbore pistol and a muzzleloader team to this year’s championships.
Representing Vermont on the .22 smallbore pistol team were Kenneth Beaupre, Orford, New Hampshire; Jackson Chairvolotti, formerly of Grand Isle, and now of Simsbury, Connecticut; Luke McReynolds, North Danville; and Hunter Smith, Westminster. They were coached by Paul Muzzey, Rockingham, and David Hale, East Hardwick.
The team placed 12th overall with Jackson finishing in the top half for high individual overall score in a field of 61 strong competitors. In the slow fire contest, the team placed eighth overall with Jackson ranking 13th overall in individual standings and Kenneth 17th.
For silhouette shooting, the team took 14th place with a 26th place finish for Jackson. In their final event, Camp Perry (series of slow, timed and rapid fire rounds), the team was 11th overall. Luke finished in 28th place with Kenneth two spots behind him, coming in 30th overall for individual scores. Hunter and Jackson placed 42nd and 45th, respectively.
Members of the muzzleloader team were Audrey Chairvolotti, formerly of Grand Isle, and now of Simsbury, Connecticut; Colton Masure, St. Johnsbury; and Taylor Tetreault, Groton. Their coaches were Doug and Kandy Petty of St. Johnsbury.
They competed in three separate contests throughout the week. In the 50-yard bullseye event, the team came in 14th, scoring only one point behind the 13th-place team. Audrey was high individual scorer for her team in this event.
The team was 14th overall in 25-yard novelty and 12th in silhouettes. In the latter contest 11th-place overall honors went to Colton, who missed tenth place by a single point. Taylor finished 22nd.
During the week-long event, the youths took part in an opening ceremony parade of participants and attended a teen social and dance, hosted by the National 4-H Teen Ambassadors, where they had an opportunity to get acquainted with 4-H’ers from other states. The Vermont teams finished out the week with a tour of the Case IH manufacturing plant in Grand Island for an up-close look at how combines are built from design to finish.
Their trip was made possible through generous donations by many community supporters throughout the state. To learn more about the 4-H shooting sports program in Vermont, contact Lisa Muzzey, UVM Extension 4-H shooting sports coordinator, at lisa.muzzey@uvm.edu.
