Locals Shine At Barton 4-H Dairy Show

BARTON — The Orleans County Fairgrounds in Barton was abuzz with activity July 21 as 4-H dairy members prepared their animals for the show ring and participated in classes at the annual Orleans and Essex County 4-H Dairy Show.
Thirty-seven 4-H’ers competed both in fitting and showmanship and conformation classes, which were judged by Elizabeth Menard, Fairfield. In the former, the judge evaluates how well each exhibitor presents and handles his or her animal in the show ring. Classes are arranged according to the age of the individual. In conformation, arranged by age and breed of animal, the animals are judged on appearance, physical structure and overall condition.
Liviya Russo, Lunenburg, who competed in the Senior Division (ages 14 and older), was named the Senior Fitting and Showmanship Champion. Dawson Michaud, East Hardwick, won the Junior Fitting and Showmanship Champion for competitors ages 9 to 13.
Carys Wood, East Montpelier, was the Novice Fitting and Showmanship Champion (first year showing in a 4-H dairy show). The three division winners each received a screen-printed folding camp chair from Poulin Grain in Newport, which sponsored these awards.
Taking top honors in conformation was Liviya Russo, Lunenburg, who was named Supreme Champion of all breeds with her three-year-old Ayrshire cow. She received a trophy, sponsored by Poulin Grain. She received a second trophy, also from Poulin Grain, for winning Supreme Junior Champion with her Ayrshire winter calf.
Breed championships were as follows:
AYRSHIRE: Senior Champion and Grand Champion: Liviya Russo, Lunenburg, with her three-year-old cow; Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Liviya Russo, Lunenburg, with her winter calf; Reserve Junior Champion: Emma Pothier, Newport Center, with her spring yearling. Honorable Mention: C. J. McNeely Jr., Lunenburg, with his spring calf
BROWN SWISS: Junior Champion and Grand Champion: Hailey DeLaBruere, Derby, with her fall yearling; Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Aubrey Maley, Irasburg, with her winter calf. Honorable Mention: Grace Patenaude, Derby, with her winter yearling
GUERNSEY: Junior Champion and Grand Champion: Max Demaine, West Glover, with his spring calf
HOLSTEIN: Junior Champion and Grand Champion: Madalyn Perry, East Montpelier, with her fall calf; Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Katelyn Sibley, East Montpelier, with her fall calf. Honorable Mention: Natalie Michaud, Greensboro Bend, with her winter calf
JERSEY: Senior Champion and Grand Champion: Danyka Moulton, North Troy, with her four-year-old cow; Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Hadley Michaud, East Hardwick, with her fall calf; Reserve Junior Champion: Natalie Hill, Greensboro, with her spring yearling; Honorable Mention: Leah Whittemore, Orleans, with her spring calf
MILKING SHORTHORN: Junior Champion and Grand Champion: Nora Demaine, West Glover, with her winter calf
Show participants also were required to submit their dairy project record books for evaluation prior to the show and were interviewed about their project and dairy knowledge. Scores for each were combined and the individual with the highest score in each division in each county received a rosette ribbon.
Winners were:
ESSEX COUNTY: Senior: Liviya Russo, Lunenburg; Novice: C.J. McNeeley Jr., Lunenburg
ORLEANS COUNTY: Senior: Morgan Michaud, East Hardwick; Junior: Emmeline Paquet, East Montpelier; Novice: Ella Purchase, East Montpelier
A Pee Wee show was held for 4-H Cloverbuds, ages 5-7, who, working with a helper, had a chance to show a calf in the show ring. Although scores were not given, each participant received a grain scoop, sponsored by Philip and Jess Newland of Sutton. Participating in this class were Landen Gilman, Irasburg; Hutson Michaud, East Hardwick; Scarlet Perry and Sophie Purchase, both from East Montpelier; and Ella Whittemore, Orleans.
To learn more about the 4-H dairy program in Essex and Orleans Counties, contact Lindy Birch at (802) 334-7235, ext. 481, or melinda.birch@uvm.edu.
