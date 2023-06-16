ST. JOHNSBURY — Make Music Vermont is bringing music makers of all ages and experience together on the summer solstice, June 21, from 5-8 p.m., at United Community Church (UCC) in St. Johnsbury. Make Music Day is a free celebration of music-making that takes place on the first day of summer in over 120 countries and 1,000 cities across the globe. “The longest day of the year is best-spent making music!” organizers say.
Make Music VT is open to artists of all ages, genres, and levels of ability, whether amateur or professional, student or teacher. All day long, anyone lucky enough to be in Vermont can join in to make music or enjoy being surrounded by it.
St. Johnsbury’s Make Music Day celebration will take place on the UCC lawn (1325 Main Street). A diverse array of local musicians are scheduled in 15-minute slots, and food will be available for purchase. Community members are invited to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy the fun.
Beginning at 5 p.m., the following music acts will perform at 20-minute intervals: EPIC Music, Victor Tremblay, Rake Factory Union, Fifth Business, Alive and Well, Barry Hayes, Charlie & Tom Jordan, and SheBang.
