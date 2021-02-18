March For Kamp IWannaHavFun!

St. Johnsbury Rotary Club recently announced the March for Kamp — a fun and healthy way to support area youth and provide them with fun opportunities this summer.
Walk 31 miles in the 31 days of March and donate $31 to support scholarships for the wildly popular Kamp IWannaHavFun. It’s a great activity to be active and spend time with friends, family, or co-workers safely and socially distanced. Participants who complete the challenge and turn in their log will be entered into a raffle for prizes.
St. Johnsbury Rotary President Katheryn Laferriere stated, “With the restrictions of COVID-19, the St. Johnsbury Rotary Club has had to be inventive in finding new ways to engage with our community. This new, and hopefully ongoing event, combines fun, fundraising and fitness. We hope everyone will want to participate.”
Kamp IWannaHavFun is a summer day camp for area youth in grades K-4 located on the St. Johnsbury Academy campus. Campers make new friends, enjoy indoor and outdoor physical activities, go on field trips, participate in programs offered locally, and so much more.
SJA Director of Recreational Programs Joe Fox said, “We are extremely grateful to the St. Johnsbury Rotary Club for their longstanding support of Kamp IWannaHavFun and for organizing this March for Kamp. This fundraiser will not only help more area youth participate in our popular camp program this summer, but it also serves as a great motivator to get folks active and to walk daily.
Our ‘Kamp’ is so successful because of groups like Rotary and others like Kiwanis who operate the free public pool, the St. Johnsbury School, Catamount Film and Arts, Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium, and the Athenaeum whom we partner with for programming. Our goal is to provide an opportunity to attend camp to as many children as possible, and with broad support of this event, we hope to achieve that goal.”
Visit www.stjacademy.org/rec or call (802) 751-2304 to learn more and register.
