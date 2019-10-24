New Bishop To Visit St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church

Newly elected 11th Bishop of Vermont, Sharon MacVean-Brown will make a pastoral visit to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in St. Johnsbury on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. Bishop MacVean-Brown was elected at special convention on May 18 and was ordained and consecrated on Sept. 28 at Ethan Allen Chapel in Burlington. She is the first African American to lead the Episcopal Church in Vermont.
This is one of her first parish visits as Bishop. The community is invited to come and share this time with her.
As minister, MacVean-Brown served parishes in Michigan and Indiana prior to her election as Bishop. She has a Master of Divinity degree from Seabury-Western Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Ecumenical Theological Seminary.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is at 1265 Main St., St. Johnsbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.