Newest Member of the Daughters of the American Revolution -Saint John de Crevecoeur Chapter

Kelly Bormann of West Glover was recently sworn in as the newest member of the Saint John de Crevecoeur Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The Saint John de Crevecoeur Chapter is the third largest of the 15 chapters in Vermont. The chapter serves Caledonia, Essex and Orleans Counties. The chapter meets once every month from March thru October at various places throughout the three counties.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpolitical woman’s volunteer service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. Any woman 18 years or older, who can prove direct descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership. For more information on the DAR, email Stephanie Hockensmith at shocken@comcast.net.
The next chapter meeting is on July 24th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Silvio Conte National Fish & Wildlife Refuge in Brunswick. We will have a tour of the Wildlife Center.
