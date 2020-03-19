Due to the current State of Emergency directives in New Hampshire regarding COVID-19 and current Center for Disease Control recommendations regarding behaviors to stop the spread of COVID-19, the New Hampshire State Library suspended its statewide inter-library loan operations beginning on March 18, with a projected end date of April 3.
Inter-library loan allows patrons to borrow items that may not be part of their own library’s collection, but are available from another library in New Hampshire. The State Library coordinates this service; more than 500,000 items are delivered through inter-library loan in New Hampshire each year.
Van deliveries from the State Library to participating libraries throughout New Hampshire will cease during this time, and all online Inter-library Loan activities will be shut down as well.
Interrupting this service is an important step to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and reflects the current closed status of the many libraries across the state.
The State Library will re-evaluate the COVID-19 situation by April 3 to assess whether an extension of the inter-library loan service suspension is warranted at that time.
Part of the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the N.H. State Library promotes excellence in libraries and library services to all New Hampshire residents, by assisting libraries and the people of New Hampshire with rapid access to library and informational resources through the development and coordination of a statewide library/information system; by meeting the informational needs of New Hampshire’s state, county and municipal governments and its libraries; and by serving as a resource for New Hampshire. For more information, visit nh.gov/nhsl.
