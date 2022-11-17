NVRH Auxiliary Honors Volunteers At Annual Meeting

ST. JOHNSBURY —Several individuals received recognition for their hours of service to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for 2021-22 at NVRH Auxiliary’s annual meeting on Nov. 22:
The meeting began by acknowledging the NVRH volunteers who were veterans of the U.S. Military, with members representing the Navy, Army and the Marines. NVRH Emergency Management Coordinator Alissa Fontaine and NVRH Chief Information Officer Shawn Burroughs then spoke to attendees about the code system that is used to alert staff of situations at the hospital. Fontaine also talked about situational awareness and how to report incidents at NVRH. Fontaine thanked all the volunteers for all they do to support staff.
The following individuals received recognition for their hours of service to NVRH for 2021 – 2022:
100 hours pin: Marilyn Berube (155.5), Warren Dow (159) and John Kascenska (154.25). 200 hours pin: Christine Demars (216.75), Richard Johnston (245), Dianne Lavigne (229), David Loveless (200), Laural Ruggles (204), Melissa Sheldon (256), Sara Simpson (292.75) and Melody Twombley (230). 300 hours pin: Heather Goss, 336; Joseph Kasprzak, 320.25; Steve McConnell, 384.75 and Laurel Stanley, 339. 400 hours pin: Judythe Desrochers (449.25) and Mary Parent (471.5). 500 hours pin: Kathy Boulet (583.5), Karen Cheney (523.5), Franny Crowder (512.5), Steven Feltus (502.75), John Goodrich (562.25), Barbara Hatch (581.25) and Linda Waterhouse (566.25). 600 hours pin: Alice Betsy Merrill (633.25) and Linda Winot (648). 700 hours pin: Terry Hoffer (720.25), Ella Kelsey (754) and Julie Sturm (788). 800 hours pin: Jane Arthur (879.75), Susan Carr (866.75) and Betty Maynard (846). 900 hours pin: Mildred LaBeur (956.5) and Sally Wilder (980.25). 1,000 hours pin: Denise Dion (1,128), Carl Erickson (1,029), Terri Graves (1,106) and Lorraine Matteis (1,110). 1,500 hours pin: Winston Bandy (1,562.75), Pamela Comeau (1,661.5), Nancy Erickson (1,760.5), Sylvia James (1,704), Irene Richardson (1,503) and Mary Dole (1,618.75). 2,500 hours pin: Jeannette Farmer (2,733). 3,000 hours pin: Rosina Greenwood (3,219). 5,000 hours pin: Beulah McGinnis (5,450) and Ann Creaser (5,468) respectively.
Volunteer Dyanna Thresher received a 6,000 hour award for 6,115.75 hours and Elsie Lawrence received the 10,000 hour award for 10,255 hours.
In 2003, the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation founded the President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity. This award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too.
The PVSA has continued under each administration, honoring the volunteers who are using their time and talents to solve some of the toughest challenges facing our nation. Presidential Service Awards were given to the following individuals for their dedicated service: Bronze Award- (100-249 hours in 12 months) Marilyn Berube; Deb Davison; Terri Graves; Terry Hoffer; Richard Johnston; Dianne Lavigne; Alice “Betsy” Merrill, Melissa Sheldon and Sara Simpson. Silver Award- (250-499 hours in 12 months) Frances Crowder; Lorraine Matteis and Sally Wilder.
