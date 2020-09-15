ST. JOHNSBURY — The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) is featuring “Vermont’s Many Seasons,” a new display by artist Carol Williams Mason. The exhibit, which opened this week, will run until Nov. 5.
From as early as she can remember, Mason has loved art. She studied at Johnson State College (now Northern Vermont University-Johnson), and it was there she also discovered her passion for art education. She graduated from NVU-Lyndon with endorsements in both classroom teaching and art education, then worked as an art teacher in the Northeast Kingdom for 29 years. Twenty-four of those years have been at the Burke Town School, where she has had the pleasure of inspiring many young artists.
“Teaching art has been a creative journey for me,” Mason said. “I have fallen in love with many mediums over the years, but have always come back to my passion for watercolors and acrylic paintings.”
Inspired greatly by Vermont painters and artists, Mason has always been drawn to the work of local artists Larry Golden, Mary Simpson, Ken Leslie and Kay Maynard.
“With my favorite color being green, the palette of nature is irresistible,” Mason said. “The time of day and weather of the moment makes a big difference on every landscape. The shadows, silhouettes, and actual colors look different hour by hour. I could probably paint the same scene a hundred different ways.”
Mason’s love of nature and barns comes directly from her parents. When she was young, her parents encouraged her to go outside. She also used to go with her father, who transported milk in a milk truck, to visit the farms. In college, she photographed old barns and painted barn landscapes. After school, she attended workshops on the history of barns with her dad.
“I watched so many farms be reclaimed to nature, and I feel by painting their portrait, it honors their importance in our local history,” Mason said. “My goal is to preserve the image and stories behind these magnificent buildings through art.”
The gallery is located on the hospital’s main floor. Due to COVID-19, patrons are asked to visit the exhibit in person only when they have a healthcare appointment at the hospital. Photos of the exhibit may also be viewed on the Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery webpage at nvrh.org. A portion of the proceeds from the exhibit benefits the NVRH ARTs program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.