NEWPORT — In February, a group of community partners came together to address the issue of food insecurity in the Orleans & Northern Essex county (ONE) region.
During the pandemic, food insecurity increased in local communities from one-in-10 persons, to one-in-four, group partners said. The partners, including the Agency of Human Services-Field Services Division, Green Mountain United Way, Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA), Rural Community Transportation (RCT), North Country Supervisory Union (NCSU), Journey to Recovery, and community member, Trish Sears, of the #WeAreLowellJayWestfieldTroyAreaStrong mutual aid group, came together to create a system to address food insecurity issues for the most vulnerable in the region – children of families lacking transportation to get to and from the food shelf, grocery store or meal sites.
In March, the partners launched ONE Grocery Delivery to deliver pre-packaged meals from the NEKCA Food Shelf in Newport to families with children in Newport Town, Troy, Derby and surrounding areas. Each week RCT Volunteer Driver Gordon Chaffee loads his vehicle with boxes of fresh, packaged, and frozen foods from the NEKCA food shelf and delivers to nine families (over 50 individuals) on his nearly 100-mile loop.
“Our volunteer driver, Gordon’s, work has been key to the success of this pilot. Without his generosity and effort each week, this project would not have been such a success,” said Brian Pickard, director of operations at RCT. “At RCT, volunteer drivers are an important part of the puzzle which help us address unique community needs, and this program is one creative way we are able to do that.”
“Because of the rural nature of our communities, these families are especially at risk for food insecurity if transportation is a challenge. This program was based on NCSU’s school meal deliveries in the spring and summer of 2020,” offered Samantha Stevens, NCSU Equity and and Community Outreach coordinator. “We knew those deliveries made a difference for families in our SU.”
The ONE Grocery Delivery pilot program will be collecting data on this model and, thanks to the generosity of local donors, this project will continue these food deliveries throughout the summer. The ONE Grocery Delivery team is assessing how to sustainably grow this project into a service that is available to anyone in local communities experiencing food insecurity and lacks access to reliable transportation.
“Transportation has always been a challenge for many of our neighbors, so we really see this pilot project as a new way to address the interwoven challenges of food insecurity and food access,” shared Carrie Stahler, director of Community Engagement at Green Mountain United Way. “We look forward to seeing this program continue to grow into a sustainable resource for Vermonters living in rural areas of Orleans and Northern Essex counties. This project intends to continue to evolve to ensure that those experiencing food insecurity in our region can get the food they need, and reassure these families they belong to our community.”
