Our Corner Store, located at 4 Main St. in Whitefield, N.H., is a community thrift store for thrifty times.
Donations of gently used items (clothing, furniture, household goods) are welcome during store hours. The store has had success since opening, thanks to donations by community members, hours worked by willing volunteers, and all the folks coming in to shop.
Each month the store holds a bag sale on the first Friday and Saturday after the first full week of every month. The bag sale helps countless community members acquire needed things. Available is a variety of springtime items. Corner Store has a changing inventory of seasonal clothing from infant to big and tall sizes, indoor or outdoor household goods. There are many items for getting back to school.
There is a $5 charge for a large paper shopping bag patrons can fill to the very top and there is no limit on the number of bags that can be purchased.
Our Corner Store is overseen by an ecumenical board of directors who are affiliated with multiple churches and denominations in Whitefield, Lancaster, Littleton, Lunenburg, Bethlehem and Jefferson. Recipients of funds are area non-profit service groups and individual community members who find themselves in need of emergency assistance. Inquire at the store for an application, information, or to be a volunteer.
