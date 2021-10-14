Pastor Retires From First Congregational Church In Littleton

After more than a decade of service, The Rev. W. David Weddington has retired from active pastoral ministry as pastor and teacher at the First Congregational Church, U.C.C., of Littleton.
David and his wife, Wilma, plan to return to the Pacific Northwest to renew friendships and imagine new possibilities.
David preached his final sermon in Littleton at the Sunday service on Aug. 29.
Throughout his tenure at FCC, Pastor David has communicated God’s boundless love in many ways. He takes obvious joy in his ministry and welcomes the opportunity to explore and support all the perspectives of the congregational church family. His sermons reflect his thoughtful nature and often include personal stories that enrich his message.
David was born, raised and educated in North Carolina.
He graduated with honors in religious studies and German from the University of North Carolina–Charlotte in 1974. Thereafter, he pursued a master of fine arts degree at UNC-Chapel Hill, and worked as an actor for 15 years.
Answering a call to ministry somewhat late in life, he enrolled at Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta, from which he graduated magna cum laude in 1994.
He was ordained in the United Church of Christ in 1999.
After serving churches in North Carolina and the Pacific Northwest, David spent six years as pastor of the New Ark United Church of Christ in Newark, Del., before accepting his call to the First Congregational Church.
Music has been a very important part of David’s ministry and Sunday services could sometimes see him dusting off his guitar and mandolin.
The choir will certainly miss his tenor voice.
Outside the sanctuary, his acting talents have been enjoyed in a half dozen Upstage Players theater productions.
He and Wilma, a recently-retired special education teacher at Littleton High School, have been volunteers for Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country and love to practice Tai Chi.
During Pastor David’s leadership, the church’s Community Outreach Group established its Little Free Pantry.
Inspired by the movement of the same name, the pantry strives to supplement existing resources in the community.
Founded in 2006, the Shining Lights Learning Center, located in the church annex, continues as an important congregational mission to provide affordable, quality childcare.
Church members have hosted several RiverWalk fundraisers for multiple sclerosis (MS).
The church family honored Pastor David and Wilma at a reception held Sunday afternoon, Aug. 29.
David was presented with a custom-designed, stained-glass Madonna and Child, and Church Moderator Tim Gould reflected on warm personal memories.
The Weddingtons will be greatly missed by the congregation and members of the community.
The pulpit will be shared by visiting ministers and lay preachers during the search for a settled pastor.
The First Congregational Church of Littleton, UCC is located at 189 Main St.
Regular Sunday services are at 10 a.m., with a lift available to assist those who may have physical challenges.
Services are also live streamed and recorded on: Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/FirstCongregationalChurchOfLittletonNh . The church website is: http://www.1stconglittleton.org/ .
