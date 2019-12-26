Josie Rice of Lyndonville, and her brother, Jameson, hold the 2019 Calidonia Country Fair Demo quilt she won from this year’s quilt demonstration. Noreen Hinton and Ellen Wilder demonstrated quilting techniques and Josie and 13 other children designed a nine patch block which Noreen made into a quilt incorporating 16 blocks she made while demonstrating the classic 9-patch block.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Latest News
- Authorities: Propane leak caused hotel explosion, fire
- Connecticut to receive about $5 million to secure elections
- Police: Motorist who crashed stolen car was intoxicated
- 4 people indicted on Medicaid fraud in New Hampshire
- American School for the Deaf to restore founder's monument
- Boston mourns former city councilor's death
- Prosecutor: Mom found dead with kids may have killed herself
- Man indicted in death of New Hampshire toddler
- Pattern Of Success
- Connecticut courts moving notices from newspapers to website
- Charity donations stolen from Christmas lights display
- Anti-Semitic signs found in Vermont second time this month
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.