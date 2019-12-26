Pattern Of Success

Josie Rice of Lyndonville, and her brother hold the 2019 Calidonia Country Fair Demo quilt she won from this year's quilt demonstration. Noreen Hinton and Ellen Wilder demonstrated quilting techniques and Josie and 13 other children designed a nine patch block which Noreen made into a quilt incorporating 16 blocks she made while demonstrating the classic 9-patch block. (Courtesy Photo)

Josie Rice of Lyndonville, and her brother, Jameson, hold the 2019 Calidonia Country Fair Demo quilt she won from this year’s quilt demonstration. Noreen Hinton and Ellen Wilder demonstrated quilting techniques and Josie and 13 other children designed a nine patch block which Noreen made into a quilt incorporating 16 blocks she made while demonstrating the classic 9-patch block.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.