Peacham Church Welcomes People With Pets For A Blessing Of The Animals

Peacham Congregational Church held a Blessing of Farmers and Animals on Oct. 6 during the regular worship service. Parishioners, accompanied by their pets, attended the service and the blessing was given individually at the end of the service. A variety of animals ranging from guinea pigs to a black Labrador Retriever and many dogs of different breeds and sizes were in attendance. The theme of the day was St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of ecologists — a title honoring his boundless love for animals and nature. Rev. Sonia Dunbar also went to the neighboring farm and blessed “the farm,” that included cows, pigs and a cat.
