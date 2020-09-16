The Peacham Congregational Church recently launched a new website designed to serve as an informative communications tool for its congregation and with friends throughout the Northeast Kingdom and beyond. The new website is www.peachamchurch.org.
The website features expanded content including, photos, a Sunday service video archive, a master events calendar, a comprehensive worship resources section, mission section, philanthropic and volunteer information, music and choir section, membership information, history, and news blog. It also features a “live stream” option for Sunday services with a digital weekly bulletin for download.
“It is hard to put into words the history of all that has occurred over the years at the Peacham Congregational Church,” said Rev. Sonia Dunbar. “In 2021, the Congregation celebrates its 227th anniversary, the church building celebrates its 215th anniversary, and the organ celebrates its 150th. We have a lot to celebrate at the Peacham Congregational Church and we are thrilled that we have a new tool to connect with friends here in Peacham and throughout the world.”
To accompany the new website, the Church has also introduced a new logo and tagline “Faith Through Spirit and Action.”
“Our Church has a unique relationship with our community,” said Dunbar. “Our Congregation is comprised of members and non-members who provide activities and events to support the greater community. In addition, our church building provides a gathering space for numerous Peacham organizations for meetings and performances. We welcome visitors and members who are interested in joining us on Sundays, both near and far, and those who are simply interested in learning more about the history and the preservation of the building and organ. Our new website will help us to inform, educate, inspire, and connect.”
