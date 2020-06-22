PEACHAM — The Peacham Library and the Peacham Historical Association are partnering to create a unique summertime activity. “Pandemics of Peacham’s Past,” is a scavenger hunt-style quest that can be completed on foot or by car. Each quest stop will explore the history of sites in Peacham Village, offering historical links to past outbreaks of diseases in the community.
The quest will be on view starting July 3 through July 12. It begins at the library, 656 Bayley Hazen Rd., and includes 10 stops throughout the greater Peacham Corner area. Questers may visit the sites at any time in any order, and are asked to follow proper social distancing guidelines. Once questers have visited all sites, they may submit their response to the Peacham Library to receive a small prize for their efforts.
The library and PHA were inspired by current events to share this very relevant history, in a safe and distanced way appropriate for the times. “Peacham villagers have experienced many diseases over the years, some epidemic, some chronic. We thought it would be interesting for current villagers to learn about both the depth of suffering, and the resilience of people in the past.”, says Johanna Branson, president of PHA.
Continuing with this theme, the Library’s annual meeting on Monday, July 13 at 7 p.m. will include guest speaker Larry Coffin, curator of the Bradford Historical Society, who will share a presentation about Vermont’s response to other epidemics throughout history. The meeting will take place via Zoom. Visit peachamlibrary.org for a link to join the meeting.
More details about the quest and annual meeting can be found at peachamlibrary.org, peachamhistorical.org, on Facebook at facebook.com/peachamlibrary, or by calling (802) 535-3682.
