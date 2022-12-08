BURLINGTON — The American Red Cross is asking donors to set aside a time to give blood or platelets over the holidays.
Upcoming local drives include: St. Johnsbury, Dec. 10, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Catamount Arts, Eastern Ave.; Westfield, Dec. 12, 1:30-6:60 p.m., community center, 59 North Hill Rd.; Derby, Dec. 20, noon-5:30 p.m., Newport Elks #2155, 3736 Rt. 5; Lyndonville, Dec. 21, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., VFW, 156 Hill St.; Danville, Dec. 23, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Pope Memorial Library (old bank building), Park St.; Newport, Dec. 28, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., United Church of Newport, 63 Third St.
“During the holiday season, several factors - travel, seasonal illness, weather - can disrupt our ability to collect enough blood for patients,” said the Red Cross’ Mary Brant. “It’s important for donors − especially type O blood donors and platelet donors − to give now.”
Appointments can be scheduled by using the Red Cross blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
