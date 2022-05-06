Registration for Taproot’s 2022 Farm Share Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program is now open.
The Farm Share CSA program connects low-income members of the community with local farms through an 18-week CSA box that is picked up at Taproot’s Marketplace — the Root Seller. A CSA is when a consumer buys a share of a farm’s harvest in advance.
For the farmer, the system brings in much-needed income at the beginning of a season which helps to cover the cost of seeds, tools, wages, and other inputs. In return, CSA members receive a weekly share of the harvest over a designated time period, at below retail prices.
The base veggie CSA box is from Bent Fork Farm with optional add-ons of extra greens, bread, eggs and ground beef from other local farms. The program is currently open to those eligible for SNAP benefits.
The base box has a market value of $25; using the Double Up Food Bucks NH program, Taproot is able to offer the weekly share to CSA members at $12.50 per week through SNAP.
Add-ons are available at additional cost specified on the application form. Like the base box, SNAP is the only accepted payment for add-ons.
Taproot Farm & Environmental Education Center (Taproot) is a registered 501c3 tax-exempt nonprofit organization. Their work is guided by their mission, which is nurturing care for the environment by educating, inspiring, and connecting communities to the land, to their food, and to each other.
