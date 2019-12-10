Fifty volunteers from the Community Restorative Justice Center and staff along with the Board of Directors gathered at the Burke Mountain Hotel and Conference Center recently to celebrate their work. The gathering started with a brief annual meeting, followed by the staff sharing highlights of the year and appreciation for the volunteer contributions.
The distributed annual report described the fiscal year in review that included 181 restorative justice panel cases with 1,260 volunteer hours. This also included supporting 58 victims in the building of agreements and 209 victims supported with outreach from victim support services. The reentry program facilitated 15 Circles of Support and Accountability (CoSA), logged 1460 volunteer hours by 42 volunteers and provided navigation services to 49 additional individuals. The Legal Program Coordinator connected 71 individuals from Caledonia and Essex counties to free legal services through the monthly Legal Clinic and assisted 107 through information and referral services.
The center also provided restorative practice trainings to local schools as well as throughout the state in the Summer Institute in August. In addition, 15 mediations, countless school circles and the unique parking board which heard 15 appeals. “We could not do this work without you,” Executive Director Susan Cherry told volunteers.
Recently, one of the CoSA core members and his team created and built a Buddy Bench for the NEKCA Parent Child Center’s Head Start program. Another core member gives back by cooking nutritious food for the warming shelter. “We encourage core members to give back in meaningful ways to the community,” shared Reentry Coordinator, Susan Russell.
Stephanie Rowe, the center’s Victim Outreach Liaison, shared the many ways she supports people who have been affected by crime in the community. Sometimes it happens directly, and sometimes indirectly. She supports victims by inviting them to participate in a restorative process that includes their voice which expresses the harm they endured as a result of the crime that was committed against them.
Tune Faulkner, the center’s Restorative Justice Panel Coordinator talked about the kinds of crimes that are referred for a restorative process; DUI, simple assault, breaking and entering, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, etc. The goals of a restorative process are to:
Understand who was impacted by the crime that was committed;
Make amends to those affected;
Make amends to the community;
Learn ways to avoid re-offense;
She shared a story of how the process unfolds in a panel meeting with volunteers asking questions of the “responsible party” concerning how someone was impacted by what they did. “Victim statements can come in a variety of ways. Stephanie works with people to ask them what they need. When all voices are heard, it can result in a very powerful conversation.”
Neil Favreau coordinates the Legal Program, and shared the contributions of over 15 local attorneys who offer their time to meet with community members through the Vermont Bar Foundation funded Free Legal Clinic. People receiving services in this monthly clinic spend about one half hour with an attorney who helps them move forward in their legal questions.
The Board of Directors meets on the third Thursday of the month. The officers are: Cindy Boyd, Chair; Linda Metzke, Vice-Chair; Brandon Stroup, Secretary; and Robert Hersey, treasurer. Also serving on the board are Bob Wilkins, Janssen Willhoit, Sophie Patenaude, Gretchen Hammer, Lou Bushey, and Jane Arthur. Wayne Dyer joined this month.
“Our mission is to provide a safe place for people to tell their stories,” Cherry said. “Sometimes these stories come from voices that might not have been heard if we hadn’t invited them. When people are given the opportunity to make things right, conflict resolution can be possible. There is always a choice to divide and separate a community. We provide a way back and support the concept that relationships matter – people matter. Nobody wants to be defined by their worst day. We try to find ways that we are connected, not divided. That is community.”
If you want to know more about the Community Restorative Justice Center or find out how you can volunteer, please contact CRJC at (802) 748-2977 or visit the website: www.communityrjc.org.
