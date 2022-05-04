BETHLEHEM, NH — The town conservation commission’s annual roadside clean-up is set for May 14, with a May 21 rain date.
Volunteers can sign up between 10-10:30 a.m. at the gazebo on Main Street and get the blue bags, disposable gloves, T-shirts and road assignments. Masks are optional. The clean-up generally lasts until noon.
Volunteers leave the blue bags alongside the road to be picked up later by others. “We also need volunteers to drive the routes to pick up the bagged trash and take it to the transfer station,” commission member, Cheryl Jensen said.
When participating, she added, “please wear something bright to be visible to traffic, although we are giving out neon yellow ‘Just Be Litter Free’ t-shirts to help with that. Come prepared with proper footwear since it could be wet, water, insect repellent and work gloves if you prefer them to disposables. We know we do!”
“Last year 45 volunteers turn out for this event, [and] volunteers filled more than 140 blue bags in two hours,” Jensen recalled. “It would be great to outdo ourselves this year. Hope to see you there!”
